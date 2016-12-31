Transparency is the name of the game for Maximilian Motorsports

Pull off Bishop Road in Chehalis onto the 4-acre site that is Maximilian Motorsports and you’re bound to see a lot full of cars — there may be as many as 35 to 40, waiting either to be picked up or serviced by the auto repair shop.
Why so many vehicles are here has to do with owner Maximilian Macdonald’s business approach, which aims to be open and transparent, to counter what he says is an industry “beset by those with limited integrity.”
“I’m trying to reduce the ambiguity in the industry,” said Macdonald, 45.
If you’re new to his business, you’ll probably be wowed by the collection of classic cars in the lobby, or want to check out the DeLorean car panel and the Peugeot exhaust manifold faucet in the bathroom. But what he really wants you to notice, located between the lobby and shop, is an oversized sign. All auto repair shops are required to have the same client rights documentation posted somewhere, but Macdonald has made it a point to place the declaration right up front for his customers.
The sign, in large print, magnifies the state law regarding auto repair shops and the rights of the consumer. Macdonald said he takes security for his customers’ vehicles seriously, too, with 28 cameras keeping an eye on his business.
The transparency doesn’t stop there, he said. He puts technology to work to note every vehicle’s needs and repairs, including before-and-after photos. He said some auto repair businesses provide stock photos, but he takes his own.
That level of detail also goes into vehicle inspections, the actual repair work itself and the final itemized invoice, Macdonald said. In addition, he offers pre-inspections for prospective buyers, those who want a preliminary overview of a vehicle’s condition prior to purchase. Across-the-board services, from routine oil changes to complete engine rebuilds, are also provided.
Specializing in European vehicles, the business most often sees customers from Seattle to Portland who own Volkswagens, Audis, BMWs and Porsches. The business’ mechanics, however, are skilled at servicing all makes and models.
Macdonald’s current projects include replacing the wiring in a 1959 Chevy El Camino and adding security features to a 2006 Bentley. He estimated that the owner of the latter, British-made vehicle — which has a twin turbo V-12 engine and is capable of driving 198 mph — paid $168,000 for it
These days, Macdonald is also pushing new technology. For $165, he is offering a device called a “golo,” which connects to an onboard diagnostic port (found on all 1996 or newer vehicles) and lets him remotely diagnose problems. Customers can plug in a golo from anywhere and have their vehicle immediately diagnosed online.
“It gives us a good idea of what’s going on,” Macdonald said.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Maximilian Motorsports
Owner: Maximilian Macdonald
Location: 1983 Bishop Road, Chehalis, WA 98532
Type of business: Auto repair, specializing in European vehicles, though all makes and models can be serviced.
Years in business: Since 1989, when Macdonald was 18, although he didn’t put a downpayment on his current site until 2002. To raise funds, he sold a Ferrari.
Employees: 6, including 4 technicians.
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Online: maximilianmotorsports.com
Did you know? Macdonald’s father passed away when he was 12, and he plowed his grief into cars. He later opened a car-related venture in Adna, Lewis County, which was financed by his stepfather, who allegedly embezzled from that business. Macdonald also recalled being temporarily homeless. He said he takes community causes seriously, and doesn’t believe in calling attention to his business.
Comments