More employers granting paid parental leave

1:51 New owners at Cascadia Grill Pause

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football"

2:51 White House: Security clearance not needed to tell who benefited from Russian hacking

1:21 Giant menorah lit in Olympia

4:50 A grateful Sheriff John Snaza eager to get back on the beat

2:08 Thurston County Commissioners take oath of office

4:04 Russell Wilson thinks Seahawks' offense 'is not that far away'

4:15 Alabama OL Jonah Williams talks friendship with Jake Browning

1:34 Holiday light show brightens up Hawks Prairie neighborhood