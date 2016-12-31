Alice Welch, who opened Welch's Appliances in 1980 with her husband, Ross, is keeping their family business thriving, now with help from their granddaughter Amanda Warren, who's taken the reins as store manager.
Rob and Helena Rice of Rob Rice Homes offer their thoughts on current building and buying trends they see in the south sound and regional markets, and includes some of their neighborhoods like Campus Peak in Lacey.
Regional labor economist Scott Bailey with the state Employment Security Department said there are more jobs now in many urban counties than before the recession. Rural counties, however, still have a ways to go.
Having served as a City of Olympia mayor and council member Doug Mah feels that those experiences has given him better insight and perspective which he can use to assist his consulting clientele. He also offers some advice directed to the Port of Olympia administration which as been dealing with an increasingly contentious atmosphere.