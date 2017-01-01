KIRO not available on DirecTV as contract talks stall

DirecTV and the parent company of KIRO-TV have reached a contract impasse, with the satellite television provider no longer broadcasting the Western Washington CBS affiliate.
The 13 Cox Media Group TV stations around the nation were pulled Sunday at midnight Pacific Standard Time as negotiations continue, according to a Cox news release.
“It is unfortunate that AT&T/DirecTV, which is one of the world’s biggest companies, has decided to use Seattle and Western Washington television viewers as pawns in their effort to obtain unreasonable rates for KIRO 7 programming,” station general manager Greg Bilte said in a news release.
Bilte said DirecTV has had offers from Cox to continue carrying the stations.
KIRO is available over the air and on all other local TV providers.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments