Asian stocks higher after upbeat Chinese factory data

2:08 Thurston County Commissioners take oath of office Pause

1:22 2017 Polar Bear Plunge at Lacey's Long Lake

3:17 TNT's Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on Lions coming to Seahawks in Saturday's playoff opener

1:06 Washington coach Lorenzo Romar reflects on loss to Washington State

2:19 Highlights: Timberline turns up defense, routs Emerald Ridge 62-41

5:23 Gregg Bell and Dave Boling on whether Seahawks are equipped for playoff run

3:38 Pete Carroll was "in outer space" pulling Seahawks starters out early at SF

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

2:32 Governor Inslee Comes to Tumwater High