January 3, 2017 5:41 PM

People news: Saint Martin’s president joins Olympia Federal Savings board

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

Saint Martin’s University President Roy Heynderickx has joined the board of directors at Olympia Federal Savings.

Heynderickx, who has been the university’s president since 2009, also sits on the boards of the Association of Washington Business, Olympia Tumwater Foundation, Thurston County Roundtable, Washington Higher Education Facilities Authority and the Seattle-based Fulcrum Foundation.

He also received a distinguished leader award from the Thurston County Chamber Foundation in 2015.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

