Capital Medical Center CEO resigns to take job with Skagit Regional Health

Jim Geist, who had led Capital Medical Center since 2010, is set to take a “leadership position” with Skagit Regional Health in Mount Vernon. His last day at Capital Medical is Jan. 12, the parent company of the west Olympia hospital announced Wednesday.
Geist announced his resignation last month. He will be replaced on an interim basis by Jeff Egbert, who previously worked for a hospital in Arizona, a spokesman for the company said. Egbert starts Jan. 10.
Capital Medical Center is operated by Regional Care Capella Health, which operates 17 hospitals. The company is based in the Nashville, Tennessee area. RCCH was created when Regional Care Hospital Partners and Capella Healthcare merged last spring.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
