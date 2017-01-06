Another blow to retail: The Limited closing all brick-and-mortar shops

Remember The Limited, a store you may have frequented back in the day? If so, take note:
The Limited announced Friday it will close all its brick-and-mortar stores at the end of this weekend.
Limited Stores, founded in 1963, says it has already ceased operations at several stores in recent weeks and would be offering “highly discounted prices” on merchandise until all its doors close for good Sunday.
One of its last stores in the area was at Westfield Southcenter near Tukwila. A mall customer service operator said that store had closed earlier this week. A Google search also listed the store as permanently closed and there was no answer at the store’s phone number, despite the store still being listed on The Limited’s website as of Friday afternoon.
The company says it will continue to operate online only after the Jan. 8 closures. A spokesman said the New Albany, Ohio-based chain operated about 250 retail stores in 2016 and that about 4,000 jobs, including seasonal and temporary ones, would be lost.
The announcement came just two days after Macy’s said it would move forward with plans to close 68 retail stores and would cut more than 10,000 jobs. Sears and Kmart announced Thursday its own closures of 150 stores combined.
Private equity firm Sun Capital Partners purchased The Limited outright in 2010 after owning a majority stake in the retailer since 2007.
