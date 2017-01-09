Kansas lawmakers jump-start debate over repealing tax break

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia Pause

1:24 Rainier’s old schoolhouse gets new life

9:24 Seahawks RB Thomas Rawls: "I'm just a kid from Flint with a lot of heart and toughness"

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

1:08 Even the governor needs a flu shot

2:32 Governor Inslee Comes to Tumwater High

2:39 Gary Geddes: "I think it's time to hand it off, we're at the top of our game"

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

3:56 Doug Baldwin: This was Seahawks' most complete week this season, practices too