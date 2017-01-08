Asian shares follow Wall Street higher on US job report

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia Pause

1:24 Rainier’s old schoolhouse gets new life

9:24 Seahawks RB Thomas Rawls: "I'm just a kid from Flint with a lot of heart and toughness"

1:56 Tumwater vs Centralia Boys Basketball

2:32 Governor Inslee Comes to Tumwater High

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

0:51 Permanent restroom approved for Artesian Commons.mp4

4:38 Graphic video footage shows Nov. 4, 2016 fight at Olympia's Artesian Commons Park

1:34 Holiday light show brightens up Hawks Prairie neighborhood