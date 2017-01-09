People news: Collins joins Timberland Bank

Tim Collins has joined the downtown Olympia branch of Timberland Bank as a commercial loan officer.
Collins has worked in banking for more than 15 years. In his new role with Timberland, he will focus on originating commercial loans in Thurston and Lewis counties.
Born and raised in Tenino, Collins spent several years in Sequim, but now lives in Olympia. He also has served on various chamber boards and has volunteered locally with United Way and Rotary.
