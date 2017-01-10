Downtown Olympia’s Governor Hotel welcomes new restaurant and bar

The Governor’s Cellar, a new restaurant and bar, has opened at The Governor Hotel in downtown Olympia on Capitol Way.
The 50-seat restaurant, which will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, is open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sundays.
Chef Lanette Miles, who also owns Contessa Catering, will serve some of her notable dishes, including “fresh pear French toast pain perdue,” which is made with brown butter. Other dishes: baked avocado and egg with sweet potato hash browns, lobster rolls, whiskey filet and a cupcake cocktail of the week, according to a news release.
Miles has worked in the food and beverage industry for more than 17 years, including at the Royal Hawaiian in Oahu, the Kapalua Bay hotel in Maui and the Ritz Carlton.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
