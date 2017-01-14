This is not your father’s Comcast customer service center

Forget the dark, take-a-number experience that Comcast cable TV offered up to walk-in customers for so many years on Yauger Way in west Olympia. Instead, get a gander of the company’s new customer location, which is branded under the Xfinity name.
The new site, which opened its doors Jan. 9 next to Target in west Olympia, looks more like an Apple store. It’s bright, roomy and if you’re a customer and have to wait, you can sit down and charge your device or grab a remote and watch TV on a giant screen. If not, customers can peruse products or services, or pay a bill at an express bill pay machine, which looks a bit like an ATM.
The Olympia store — sometimes referred to as version 3.0 — is one of the newest in the country, said David Rickert, south market manager for Comcast. The other newest locations are in St. Augustine, Florida; and Eugene, Oregon, he said.
“Our brand and products have outgrown our (former) customer service locations,” he said. Not only can customers come to the new location to exchange equipment and pay a bill, but they also can talk about cable TV, Internet, phone service, home security options or apps they offer, Rickert said.
There also are two greeter stations near the entrance — where employees greet customers and quickly assess where to send them — and eight interior stations where employees work one-on-one with those customers.
The new location measures 4,800 square feet, which is quite a bit larger than the 1,100-square-foot lobby on Yauger Way.
The first in line at 9 a.m. Jan. 9 was Springer Chandler of Olympia, who stopped at the storefront to swap out a cable TV box. She emerged with high praise, saying the new location was “much better and way more pleasant and uplifting.”
Larry Boyd of Olympia, who also made an early stop on that Monday morning, said the service had already improved. He had stopped at the Yauger Way site the week before to get a new modem and DVR, but he wasn’t given all the equipment he needed to hook it up. The following Monday, the service was “head and shoulders better,” he said.
“Not just visually,” he said about the store’s interior, but “better help and service.”
The Xfinity customer service center can field most questions, but Rickert said they have had customers bring in their video cassette recorders for repair. That’s not a service we offer, he said.
Still, if it’s a technical question, come on in, said Comcast spokesman Walter Neary.
“When in doubt, come in,” he said. “There are no stupid questions.”
Average daily attendance at the customer service location is about 250, Rickert said.
The Olympia Xfinity Store
▪ Location: 2915 Harrison Ave. NW, suite 200, next to Target.
▪ Store hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays; noon-4 p.m. Sundays.
▪ Employees: 14.
