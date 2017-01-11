Olympia police seek more information in stabbing incident downtown

An Olympia man in his 20s was stabbed Tuesday night, but has not been cooperative in explaining incident details, according to Olympia police.
About 10 p.m. Tuesday night, the man showed up outside a fast-food restaurant in the 700 block of Plum Street Southeast and told employees on their break that he had been stabbed in his abdomen. The employees called 911, but by then the man had left and headed to a shelter in the 800 block of Seventh Avenue Southeast, police spokeswoman Laura Wohl said. That’s where police found him, she said.
Wohl said the man knows a relative at the shelter.
The man was later taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital with an injury that was not considered life-threatening, she said.
However, the victim has not cooperated with investigators, Lt. Paul Lower said.
Lower said the incident may have been a confrontation between two people who know each other.
Anyone with information is asked to call Olympia police at 360-753-8300.
