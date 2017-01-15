People news: Fambles joins board with ties to Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco

Cheryl Fambles has joined the Seattle branch board of directors for the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.
Fambles is chief executive of the Pacific Mountain Workforce Development Council. Before Pacific Mountain, she was the executive director of the Washington Workforce Association. Fambles holds degrees from The Evergreen State College and The City University of New York.
She also is a graduate of the senior executives in government program at Harvard University.
Fambles replaces Greg Leeds, former president and chief executive of Wizards of the Coast, who is retiring from the Seattle branch board.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments