Gas prices steady, but prepare for increase

2:26 South Sound shellfish farm opens local oyster bar Pause

0:50 'Power' march

3:00 White House describes 'stark difference' between Snowden and Manning cases

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia

1:22 Inside the beginning of the Manning trial

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality

4:11 Kansas man released 12 years early by President Obama

2:25 Russell Wilson talks about season the day after Atlanta loss

1:34 Olympia Hempfest Central officially opens Jan. 14