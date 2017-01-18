Jim Haley, who oversaw Thurston First Bank’s move to downtown, retires

Jim Haley, who spent more than a dozen years at Thurston First Bank, rising from chief credit officer to president and chief executive, has retired, the bank announced this week.
Thurston First Bank is now a division of Tacoma-based Commencement Bank, following a merger that was completed in November.
“It’s been an honor to work in such a diverse and supportive community, and I’m excited to see the benefit that the new combined bank will have on Thurston County and downtown,” Haley said in a statement.
Haley was instrumental in raising Thurston First’s profile after the bank decided to take part in what Haley has repeatedly called the “revitalization of downtown Olympia.”
Thurston First’s role was to help finance the Walker John-led redevelopment of a former state office building into the Thurston First Bank Building at Legion Way and Franklin Street. The bank ultimately moved and became a tenant in the building that also has a restaurant and market-rate housing.
Haley is the current board president of the Washington Center for the Performing Arts and plans to remain involved in the community, according to a news release.
Commencement Bank President and Chief Executive Hal Russell will assume Haley’s administrative and leadership responsibilites.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments