Peacock Vintage set to mark 5 years in downtown Olympia

There’s nothing quite like finding something incredibly valuable to propel you into business. That’s what happened to eventual business owner, Jackie Bensley, who had developed a hobby selling antiques online, while still working as a banker.
But one day she paid $1.99 for a ceramic vase at an area thrift store — the vase, it turned out, was a well known Italian design — and she later sold it for $600. Suddenly, the hobby was getting serious.
And, after 22 years, the banking career came to an end.
“I miss the structure of the day and my bank customers,” she said. “But I don’t miss the stress — and I now get to shop for a living.”
The hobby got a 1,000-square-foot storefront — the high ceilings make the space feel much larger — courtesy of her boyfriend, who owned her building at the time. She came up with a name and Bensley was in business. Peacock Vintage opened in July 2012.
The store specializes in mid-20th century modern decor and furnishings. The best example in her store is the bent plywood and molded fiberglass chairs designed by Charles and Ray Eames, two mid-century American designers, best known for their furniture.
Other furniture designers represented at the store are Hans Wegner and Paul McCobb, Bensley said.
Danish-designed teak furniture can also be found at her store, along with Dansk-branded enamelware, barware, decanters, art, metal sculptures, pottery and sun-and-star-shaped clocks, which Bensley referred to as “sunburst” and “starburst” designs. A set of Viking figurines and Japanese “kokeshi” dolls, as well as old stereo equipment, remain popular, she said.
“I have developed an eye and can spot quality,” Bensley said.
She shops for her store at estate sales, thrift stores and online. Customers give her guidance as well because each time they inquire about something at the store, she knows what to look for during her next shopping excursion.
If none of the above interests you, how about a vintage briefcase, fit for James Bond? Or maybe a vintage doctor’s bag, ready for a young physician to use for his or her rounds. She also has a selection of old phones, rotary and push button, as well as typewriters. During this reporter’s visit, she had Royal, Hermes and Smith Corona brands on display.
Customers also bring her stuff to buy, too, but right now she’s only buying furniture, she said.
“I try to have something for everyone,” Bensley said.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Peacock Vintage
▪ Owner: Jackie Bensley.
▪ Location: 512 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia, WA
▪ Type of business: Antique store, specializing in mid-20th century modern decor and furnishings.
▪ Years in business: Peackcock Vintage turns five this July.
▪ Hours: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays; noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
▪ Online: Find Peacock Vintage Olympia on Instagram.
▪ New website: Peacock Vintage 512 goes live in February.
▪ Did you know? Bensley worked in banking for 22 years. The store mascot is Hazel, a long-haired Chihuahua.
Comments