Olympia chapter of American Business Women’s Association honors Woman of the Year

Jane Budde has been named Woman of the Year for the Olympia Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association.
The annual award was presented Jan. 17 and recognizes achievements in business, education, community activities and participation in the association.
The chapter reports that Budde is an officer and board member who has played a key role in fundraising and membership enrollment.
“She has demonstrated her skills in setting goals and following up on projects that enhance the ABWA Chapter,” according to the announcement, which notes that with Budde on board, “we can see the chapter growing stronger.”
The association provides opportunities for personal and professional growth through networking, education and leadership, according to the chapter’s Facebook page. The group meets 5:30-8 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month at Puerto Vallarta restaurant, 1400 Galaxy Drive NE, Lacey.
To learn more about the Olympia chapter, email olympiacharterchapter@gmail.com or call 253-857-2162.
