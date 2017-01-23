Profit rises 24 percent at Timberland Bancorp

The parent company of Timberland Bank on Monday (Jan. 23) reported that net income rose 24 percent at the Hoquiam-based lender.
For its fiscal first quarter, net income rose to $3.15 million, or 43 cents a share, from $2.53 million, or 36 cents a share, in the same period a year ago.
The company also increased its cash dividend to 11 cents a share.
“We expect rising interest rates to have a positive impact on the company’s earnings this year, as will the scheduled maturities of two, high cost Federal Home Loan borrowings this summer,” President and Chief Executive Michael Sand said in a statement.
