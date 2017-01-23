See who’s lowest this week with gas prices at area pumps

Don’t spend it all in one place, but we’ve apparently had, on average, a 2-cents a gallon price drop in the past week at the gas pump.
That’s according to GasBuddy.com, in its weekly roundup of fuel price monitoring for the area.
“Last week ended with President Trump’s inauguration, and we saw the benchmark WTI crude close up more than $1 per barrel from the previous day. ... Coincidence?” asks Gregg Laskoski, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, in Monday’s news release.
Also, there’s this: “Refineries are unloading winter-blend gasoline at ‘fire sale’ prices,” according to Laskoski.
At tacomagasprices.com, Tahoma stations in Fife and at 208 Norpoint Way NE in Tacoma were the low-price leaders Monday at $2.45 a gallon. In Olympia, washingtongasprices.com listed the Arco at Evergreen Park Drive and Cooper Point Road as the lowest at $2.47 a gallon.
