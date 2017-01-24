Port of Vancouver hires interim executive director, not Olympia’s Ed Galligan

Ed Galligan is still the Port of Olympia’s executive director after the Port of Vancouver USA hired Julianna Marler to be its new CEO/executive director.
The Port of Vancouver USA commission on Tuesday voted 2-1 to make interim executive director Marler its permanent hire.
Galligan was one of three people in the running for the Vancouver job. In addition to him and Marler, the other was Arthur Scheunemann, former president and chief executive of the Economic Development Council of Seattle and King County.
“We had three highly qualified candidates, and that made this a hard decision,” said commission President Brian Wolfe. “I believe Julianna is best suited to take us forward and realize the vision this port has for connecting with the community and bringing economic benefit to our region.”
