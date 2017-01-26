People news: Rothwell becomes minority shareholder at Hometown Property Management

Rob Rothwell, a longtime employee, has become a minority shareholder of Hometown Property Management in Olympia.
The majority shareholders are Andrew Barkis and Daniela Anderson.
“With his leadership and dedication, it is a natural progression to offer him an ownership position with our company,” Barkis said in a statement.
Rothwell, an accounting manager for Hometown Property, has lived in Olympia since 1999. He earned his associate of arts degree at South Puget Sound Community College and his undergraduate degree at City University of Seattle.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
