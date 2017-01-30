Visitor and Convention Bureau seeks applicants for sports commission advisory committee

The Olympia Lacey Tumwater Visitor and Convention Bureau, acting as the region’s sports commission, now seeks city or county officials, community businesses and event organizers to apply for a seat on the sports commission advisory committee.
Committee members, who will be approved by the VCB board, will work to identify strategic opportunities, revenue streams and local businesses who could benefit from sports tourism. Applications are due Feb. 10. Applications can be found at http://bit.ly/SportsAdvisory.
The VCB serves as the region’s sports commission by sponsoring sports events and connecting event organizers with venues, hotels and services in Thurston County, according to a news release.
The VCB’s announcement follows on the heels of a recent Lacey City Council discussion, in which council members expressed interest in forming a sports commission.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
