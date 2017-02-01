Veteran in need of work? Attend this hiring and networking event Wednesday at JBLM

Veterans in need of work or transitioning out of the military can attend a job fair Wednesday (Feb. 1) with dozens of civilian employers.
More than 80 employers and 14 veteran service and training organizations will attend the event, which is expected to draw around 300 transitioning service members, veterans and their family members.
At noon, event sponsor Goodwill of the Olympics and Rainier Region will be presented with a $95,000 check from Boeing by director Sam Whiting and vice president John Blazey, both with Boeing global corporate citizenship.
The event will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday at the American Lake Conference Center, 8085 NCO Beach Road, Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
Attendees should bring résumés and cover letters for an on-the-spot critique from Goodwill Veteran Services, which provides training and job-placement services.
Upcoming networking and hiring events at JBLM include April 19, July 19 and October 18.
People without valid military identification can gain access to the base with a day pass from the JBLM visitors center with an enhanced Washington driver’s license or a passport, along with vehicle registration and proof of insurance.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
Comments