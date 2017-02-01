Cabela’s, Twin Star Credit Union among winners of Lacey South Sound Chamber of Commerce business awards

Awards season continued Wednesday in a big way as the Lacey South Sound Chamber of Commerce rolled out the red carpet for a sold-out luncheon to announce a number of award winners, including Business of the Year for 2016.
More than 150 filled the Worthington Conference Center in Lacey for the show.
Business of the Year went to Morningside, based in Olympia, the beloved nonprofit that provides job placement services to individuals with disabilities.
But rather than build anticipation to the Business of the Year, the chamber and board President Martin McElliott got right to business, announcing that award and then moving on to several more. The Lacey chamber has more than 400 members, he said.
The other winners on Wednesday:
▪ Workplace Excellence: Twin Star Credit Union. Also nominated: Forrey’s Forza, a cafe, and Panorama, the retirement community.
▪ Think Chamber First: Creative Office. Also nominated: Business owner Sara Younger and her products Enagic/Kangen.
▪ Community Service Award: Olympia Vision Clinic. Also nominated: Panorama and Senior Services for South Sound.
▪ Military Community Support: Cabela’s. Also nominated: Insurance Services Group.
The chamber also identified two rising stars — a delivery business called Puget Sound 2 Go and a restaurant named MiSo — while the Law Offices of Harold Carr was the business of the month for January.
The Olympia Downtown Association kicked off awards season on Monday with its Person of the Year. The Thurston County Chamber of Commerce is set to host the Best of South Sound at its lunch forum on March 8.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
