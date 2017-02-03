Vision for new Lacey Museum begins to take shape after council site visit and discussion

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread? Pause

1:10 Lacey considers sales tax bump to cover road repairs

2:19 Veterans Court graduates receive homemade quilts

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason

1:53 River Ridge senior Kelle Sanders signs with Washington State Cougars

0:54 Sounders GM Garth Lagerwey on first day of 2017 training camp

1:41 Take a tour of the Quest Diagnostics laboratory in west Olympia

2:31 Theft of Lummi sculptures "has to stop"