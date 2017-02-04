Outgoing First Thurston Bank CEO reflects on his career

Along with servicing vehicles ranging from 1960s El Caminos to late-model luxury Bentley touring cars, Maximilian Motorsports' owner Maximilian Macdonald also embraces new technologies, including remote diagnostic systems.
Alice Welch, who opened Welch's Appliances in 1980 with her husband, Ross, is keeping their family business thriving, now with help from their granddaughter Amanda Warren, who's taken the reins as store manager.
Having opened in September across from the Washington Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Olympia, Hawley's Gelato and Coffee owner LuWana Hawley and along with her daughter and shop manager Payton Hawley say they're constantly expanding their offerings.