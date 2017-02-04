Outgoing First Thurston Bank CEO reflects on his career

Former Thurston First Bank CEO Jim Haley reflects on his long career in banking and the future and challenges ahead for the industry.
Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

Business

Many Layers to Massage Industry

Massage industry consultant Lavon Watkins - a retired police officer and licensed massage practitioner - brings a diverse perspective in helping rid the industry of illegitimate massage businesses.

Editor's Choice Videos