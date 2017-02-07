The Latest: Maine gov wants to reform referendum process

The Latest on the State of the State speech by Maine Gov. Paul LePage (all times local):
7:23 p.m.
Maine Gov. Paul LePage said the state's referendum process has hoodwinked Mainers.
The Republican governor said during his State of the State address on Tuesday that Mainers didn't understand the details when they voted to raise the minimum wage and impose a tax on high-income earners.
He said the referendum process is making state lawmakers "irrelevant."
He said it's time to reform referendums, and "to return to a representative government."
He also used his address to promote his two-year state budget and his long-held goal to eliminate the income tax. He criticized lawmakers, saying "there is no political will in Augusta to lower the income tax or to create prosperity."
___
7:12 p.m.
Maine Gov. Paul LePage has opened his State of the State address by pointing out the need to protect the elderly — and by taking a shot at liberals.
He said Maine was once known for "rugged individualism" but that liberals are trying to transform the state into a "socialist utopia." He also took a shot at "liberals in southern Maine," saying they've never been struggling places like Calais, Machias, Rumford or Fort Kent.
LePage has invited Republicans and Democrats over to the Blaine House residence after Tuesday's address. But he's also said his address will be directed to the public, not a Legislature he has deemed "irrelevant."
The governor said his final two-year budget proposal protects the elderly from economic harm and helps families. He said Tuesday night that his theme is "do no harm.'
___
5 p.m.
Maine Gov. Paul LePage is going "live" — on Facebook — with his State of the State address.
The Republican chief executive is no stranger to social media. In the past, he has shared early details of his annual address to lawmakers to his Twitter followers. That's in keeping with his goal of getting his message out to the public without media "filters."
Tuesday night, his office will be streaming the entire address via Facebook live, so Facebook users can watch the speech on their computers or mobile devices.
Maine Public is also airing the governor's address to a joint session of the Maine Legislature. The address is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
___
2:54 p.m.
Maine's Republican governor is set to discuss the elderly in a formal address after a one-year hiatus from the longstanding tradition.
LePage says he'll bring in elderly residents who have been thrown out of their homes along with individuals with mental illnesses.
The governor says his final two-year budget proposal protects the elderly from economic harm caused by initiatives he believes voters didn't understand.
Last year, LePage decided against a traditional address and instead sent the Legislature a letter that attacked "socialists" and said lawmakers were more beholden to egoism and lobbyists than the Maine people.
LePage has invited Republicans and Democrats over to the Blaine House residence after Tuesday's address.
But he's also said his address will be directed to the public, not a Legislature he has deemed "irrelevant."
___
00:12 a.m.
Maine's Republican governor is set to discuss the elderly in a formal address after a one-year hiatus from the longstanding tradition.
LePage says he'll bring in elderly residents who have been thrown out of their homes along with individuals with mental illnesses.
The governor says his final two-year budget proposal protects the elderly from economic harm caused by initiatives he believes voters didn't understand.
Last year, LePage decided against a traditional address and instead sent the Legislature a letter that attacked "socialists" and said lawmakers were more beholden to egoism and lobbyists than the Maine people.
But in a shift, LePage has invited Republicans and Democrats over to the Blaine House residence after Tuesday's address. On Monday, he said he'd have his administration officials answer lawmakers' questions if "civility returns."
Comments