The Latest: Army clears way for completion of oil pipeline

1:19 'We are singing for our lives'- Olympia faith leaders hold vigil to support immigrants, refugees Pause

2:10 Highlights: Black Hills clinches back-to-back undefeated 2A EvCo titles with win over W.F. West

2:20 Juvenile case handling changes lead to lower detention population

0:50 Protesters want Miami-Dade to defy Trump on immigration order

2:59 Black Hills vs. W.F. West girls basketball

2:46 Police use of deadly force discussion at Legislative Academy

1:05 Olympia rush-hour traffic

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide

1:41 Take a tour of the Quest Diagnostics laboratory in west Olympia