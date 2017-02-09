Business

February 9, 2017 7:24 PM

Peru judge orders arrest of ex-president in corruption case

The Associated Press
LIMA, Peru

A Peruvian judge has ordered the arrest of former President Alejandro Toledo on suspicions of taking bribes from a Brazilian construction firm at the heart of a region-wide corruption scandal.

Judge Richard Concepcion accepted prosecutors' request that Toledo be jailed as they investigate allegations he received $20 million in bribes from Odebrecht in exchange for permission to build a highway connecting Brazil with the Peruvian coast.

Toledo is in Paris and in media interviews from abroad has denied any wrongdoing.

Odebrecht has admitted to paying almost $800 million in bribes to governments across Latin America as part of a December plea agreement with the U.S. Justice Department. In Peru, they acknowledged paying $29 million for projects built during the government of Toledo and two successors.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Outgoing First Thurston Bank CEO reflects on his career

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos