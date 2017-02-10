Blackstone buys largest US benefits admin platform for $4.8B

2:13 Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee responds to 9th Circuit ruling on immigration order Pause

2:20 Juvenile case handling changes lead to lower detention population

2:49 Aretha Franklin performs at the inauguration of President Obama

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription

1:03 Prescription drugs ─ the changing face of addiction

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason

0:46 Sunday snow gives the South Sound a real taste of winter