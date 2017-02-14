The Latest: Yellen wants to ease regulations for small banks

1:45 Matchless Brewing makes move to its own space Pause

1:31 For Charles and Juanita, 80-plus Valentine’s Days and counting

0:15 Bank robbery suspect flees after dropping suspicious package

1:04 River Ridge's Jordan Skipper-Brown talks art of the dunk

2:13 Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee responds to 9th Circuit ruling on immigration order

1:05 Olympia rush-hour traffic

1:44 Trump administration putting 'Iran on notice'

2:42 Trump's White House

4:11 Lorenzo Romar discusses Huskies 85-61 loss at Utah