Flying this weekend? Expect crowds at Sea-Tac and plan ahead

Thursday and Friday are expected to be peak travel days at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport leading into the Presidents Day holiday.
The Port of Seattle, which operates the regional hub, predicts 132,000 travelers will fly Thursday, and 140,000 on Friday,.
Traveling before Presidents Day weekend is nearly as popular as the December holiday travel season, according to a Port of Seattle news release.
The port, which operates the airport, recommends travelers arrive early, especially if checking large items, such as skis or golf bags.
Those picking up or dropping off passengers should consider picking them up in the departures area, and dropping them off at the arrivals platform. The departures area is busiest in mornings, and evenings for arrivals.
Sea-Tac Airport has set passenger records for six years in a row, according to the news release, with 2016 passenger volumes 8 percent higher than in 2015, with $45.7 million passengers. The airport predicts a 4 percent passenger increase this year.
