Thurston Chamber now accepting green business applications

The Thurston County Chamber of Commerce is accepting green business applications from those businesses that operate in environmentally friendly ways.
If approved, the businesses will be recognized at the chamber’s green business forum on April 12. Applications are due by March 15. The chamber also will select winners in small, medium and large green business categories.
To apply, go to www.thurstongreenbusiness.com.
For more information, call the chamber at 360-357-3362.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
