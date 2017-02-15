People news: George Sharp joins Thurston EDC staff

George Sharp is the new program coordinator for the Washington state procurement technical assistance center.
Sharp replaces Traci Hansen, who was promoted to program manager of the Washington Center for Women in Business. Both programs are part of the Thurston County Economic Development Council.
Sharp previously was the executive director of the Olympia Lacey Tumwater Visitor & Convention Bureau for more than four years. He left the organization in spring 2015 to go into business for himself, opening Sharp Strategies and Consulting LLC, a consulting business.
Before the VCB, Sharp spent 11 years at the state Department of Commerce.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments