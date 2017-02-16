Outdoor trade show leaving Utah over public lands stance

1:45 Matchless Brewing makes move to its own space Pause

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center

1:38 River Ridge Wrestler Blayne Haderman Eyes State Title

1:59 Students study threat from invasive New Zealand Mudsnails

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

3:25 Undefeated Lincoln tops Timberline in bi-district semifinal game

1:16 State lawmakers talk about immigration, raids in Washington

0:15 Bank robbery suspect flees after dropping suspicious package

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video