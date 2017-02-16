How did the Port of Grays Harbor bring Overstock.com to Satsop?

Standing in the new west Olympia Customer Service Center at 2915 Harrison Ave., Comcast South Market Manager David Rickert previews the variety of retail support and service options available to patrons.
Along with servicing vehicles ranging from 1960s El Caminos to late-model luxury Bentley touring cars, Maximilian Motorsports' owner Maximilian Macdonald also embraces new technologies, including remote diagnostic systems.
Alice Welch, who opened Welch's Appliances in 1980 with her husband, Ross, is keeping their family business thriving, now with help from their granddaughter Amanda Warren, who's taken the reins as store manager.