Asian shares slip after Wall Street fall and Samsung arrest

1:38 River Ridge Wrestler Blayne Haderman Eyes State Title Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:59 Students study threat from invasive New Zealand Mudsnails

0:15 Bank robbery suspect flees after dropping suspicious package

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

1:26 The REDS open the 9th Oly Old Time Festival

0:32 Protesters follow Rep. Tom McClintock out of Roseville town hall meeting under police escort

1:16 State lawmakers talk about immigration, raids in Washington

0:32 Republican Congressman Tom McClintock faces loud crowd and a police escort outside