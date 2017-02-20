Deadline looms for Dakota Access pipeline protest camp

1:22 After 17 years The Mailbox still delivering service to its customers Pause

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center

1:55 4 Arizona day hikes

3:01 Paper planes soar at Olympic Flight Museum

1:16 State lawmakers talk about immigration, raids in Washington

0:15 Bank robbery suspect flees after dropping suspicious package

8:28 Mary Matsuda Gruenewald tells of going to WW2 internment camps

3:46 Black Hills guts out district title win over familiar foe

1:25 Couple shares tips to prepare for retirement