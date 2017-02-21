Rob Manfred says Diamondbacks' Chase Field 'needs work'

1:13 Federal Way School District Superintendent Tammy Campbell offers support for levy cliff delay Pause

1:22 After 17 years The Mailbox still delivering service to its customers

2:41 An inside look at marijuana growing operation Forbidden Farms

1:44 Kratom users stock up over worries on DEA decision

1:55 4 Arizona day hikes

1:41 Take a tour of the Quest Diagnostics laboratory in west Olympia

0:15 Bank robbery suspect flees after dropping suspicious package

1:56 Sparks fly at heated competition among top high school welders

1:16 State lawmakers talk about immigration, raids in Washington