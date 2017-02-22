Jim Wright, former Port of Olympia commissioner, dies at 95

Jim Wright, who retired to Olympia in the late 1970s and then served a dozen years on the Port of Olympia commission, died Friday, according to an obituary in Wednesday’s Olympian. He was 95.
Wright worked for Monsanto for 32 years and then retired to Olympia. He was elected to the port commission in 1980 and served as a commissioner until 1992. He was instrumental in the revitalization of the port, according to the obit.
Before going to work for Monsanto, Wright served in the Navy and attended the University of Washington.
He is survived by Stephanie Scheiffler, his wife of 67 years, as well as two children, three grand-children and one great grandchild.
A celebration of life is set for 2 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 25) at Olympia Country and Golf Club, 3636 Country Club Road NW.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments