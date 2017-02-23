Business

February 23, 2017 6:42 AM

Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are posting moderate gains in early trading on Wall Street, led by gains in energy stocks which recouped some of their losses from a day earlier.

Oil rig operator Transocean jumped 4 percent, one of the biggest gains in the Standard & Poor's 500 index.

Payments processor Square soared 16 percent after reporting higher revenue that analysts were expecting and issuing a strong forecast.

The S&P 500 rose 3 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,366.

The Dow Jones industrial average, which tracks 30 big U.S. companies, climbed 31 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,807. The Nasdaq composite was down a fraction at 5,860.

The Dow and S&P 500 were at record highs.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.39 percent.

