Flint may be forgiven on $20M in water loans

Gov. Rick Snyder's administration says there's a plan in the works to forgive $20 million in water loans made to Flint.
Snyder adviser Rich Baird believes the state "will be able to facilitate" loan forgiveness due to a law signed by President Barack Obama before he left office. The Flint Journal (http://bit.ly/2lDUt4d ) says Flint has been paying interest on the loans.
The newspaper says Baird made remarks about loan forgiveness at a Feb. 17 meeting. Meanwhile, the state has said it will stop subsidizing water bills and stop payments to Flint's water supplier. Flint has been struggling for two years because of lead-tainted water, although the quality is improving.
Mayor Karen Weaver believes Flint residents should continue to get financial help until water can be consumed without a filter.
