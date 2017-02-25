Longtime downtown business owners offer recipe for success

1:22 After 17 years The Mailbox still delivering service to its customers Pause

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center

2:03 UWT Writing Lab at center of controversy over statement on race in writing

0:15 Bank robbery suspect flees after dropping suspicious package

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections

2:59 Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero

1:05 Olympia rush-hour traffic

2:37 Readers Theater Unlimited presents: The Christmas Truce

3:33 W.F. West beats Wapato in 2A girls basketball regional playoffs