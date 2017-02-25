The Latest: Vietnam: Suspect thought she was playing a prank

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center Pause

3:33 W.F. West beats Wapato in 2A girls basketball regional playoffs

0:15 Bank robbery suspect flees after dropping suspicious package

1:45 Thurston County election night party in Olympia

1:27 Military Christmas Greetings 2016

2:03 UWT Writing Lab at center of controversy over statement on race in writing

1:22 After 17 years The Mailbox still delivering service to its customers

1:30 Sweet notes at Medicine Creek Winery's Chocolate and Wine Festival

1:45 Matchless Brewing makes move to its own space