Fantasy flourishes at Danger Room Comics

After months of operating and trucking beer between two locations, Matchless Brewing owners Grant Bolt and Patrick Jansen are ready to move into their own brewhouse, cold storage and retail tasting room in Tumwater.
Along with servicing vehicles ranging from 1960s El Caminos to late-model luxury Bentley touring cars, Maximilian Motorsports' owner Maximilian Macdonald also embraces new technologies, including remote diagnostic systems.
Alice Welch, who opened Welch's Appliances in 1980 with her husband, Ross, is keeping their family business thriving, now with help from their granddaughter Amanda Warren, who's taken the reins as store manager.