Chehalis Tribe names interim CEO to lead Lucky Eagle Casino

Lisa Miles has been named interim chief executive of Rochester-based Lucky Eagle Casino, the Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation announced late last week.
Miles replaces former CEO John Setterstrom, who joined the casino in 1995 and later became its chief executive.
Miles has spent 28 years in finance and Native American gaming. She worked for Ernst & Young in Chicago, then began her gaming career with Bally Entertainment Corp. She also has served as the top financial executive at Tulalip Casino and at a Six Flags park in Northern California, according to a news release.
“Her in-depth knowledge of the Lucky Eagle operation and our 800 team members gives us great confidence that she will make the most of the opportunity,” Tribal Chairman Don Secena said in a statement.
During his tenure, Setterstrom oversaw the construction of a 171-room hotel, two gaming floors, numerous restaurants and a recently opened parking facility.
“John has made significant and lasting contributions to our success,” said David Burnett, business committee secretary for the Chehalis Tribe.
