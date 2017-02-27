Gas prices slowly creeping up

Gas prices rose 1.3 cents in the past week, according to fuel-monitoring site GasBuddy’s weekly report.
According to Monday’s news release, price are now about 70 cents per gallon higher than this time a year ago and 2.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.
“With refinery maintenance and turnarounds beginning across the country, we’ll likely see a drawdown on winter gasoline stocks, leading the national average to rise in the week ahead,” said Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy senior petroleum analyst, in Monday’s release.
The lowest price Monday listed at tacomagasprices.com was $2.49 a gallon at several stations in the area, including Costco, Arco and a Spirit station at 2301 S. 12th St.
The lowest price Monday listed at washingtongasprices.com for Olympia was also $2.49 a gallon, at two Arco stations, one on Evergreen Park Drive and one on Martin Way East.
Staff report
