Asia stocks advance ahead of Trump speech, China congress

1:36 Just Housing advocates protest removal of homeless from behind Olympia Federal Savings Pause

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections

2:10 Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol

6:00 Wolves end late scare to top Archbishop Murphy in 2A girls state regional

0:15 Bank robbery suspect flees after dropping suspicious package

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

1:39 Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan